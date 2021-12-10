Pappas revives its intimate, Inner Loop beloved seafood restaurant

In the world of Houston restaurants, "temporarily closed" usually means closed for good, but every now and then an establishment gets a second chance. Count Little Pappas Seafood House among those fortunate few.

Closed since last year due to the pandemic, the intimate, Inner Loop favorite seafood spot will reopen early next year with a new name that reflects one of its most popular items: Little Pappas Seafood House Oyster Bar. Seafood lovers always feasted on oysters at Little Pappas — carefully watching the marquee for special deals on prized bivalves — but now they'll be a more explicit focus with selections from both the East and Gulf coasts.

As for the rest of the menu, look for Gulf fish such as redfish and grouper that's caught by Pappas Restaurants' own boats, a few fried selections, appetizers like crab cakes and quail brochette, and Maine lobster. Pappas' signature tableside Greek salad will be available, too.

Similarly, Pappas wine director Robert Smith plans to stock the list with approximately 60 "cool bottles" (his words) that pair well with oysters and other seafood, especially Champagne, European whites, and lighter reds like Pinot Noir.

Changes to the space include new countertops and a refreshed bar complete with new stools. Outside, the 24-seat patio will have all-new furniture.

Pappas plans to begin hiring in early January. The restaurant will open as soon as its team is trained and ready to go.

Little Pappas isn't the only Pappas restaurant to get a second chance in 2022. The company will revive its Greek restaurant Yia Yia Mary's — now Yia Yia Pappas — in the former Pappadeaux space on Richmond Avenue.