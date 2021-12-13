Home » Society
Beloved Houston jewelry dynasty dazzles in posh Post Oak party

Beloved Houston jewelry dynasty dazzles in posh Post Oak party

Zadok Jewelers grand opening party Gilad and Lisa Zadok, Gary P Nunn, Helene and Dror Zadok, Michelle and Jonathan, Segev and Amy Zadok.jpg
Gilad and Lisa Zadok, Gary P Nunn, Helene and Dror Zadok, Michelle and Jonathan, and Segev and Amy Zadok. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Zadok Jewelers grand opening party Dror Zadok Gary P Nunn, Helene Zadok
Dror Zadok, Gary Nunn, and Helene Zadok. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Zadok Jewelers grand opening party Peter Regout_ Reichmont, Mike Fertal_ IWC, Segev Zadok, Joel Gaul_JLC
Peter Regout, Mike Fertal, Segev Zadok, and Joel Gaul. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Zadok Jewelers grand opening party Jonathan and Michelle Zadok, Laura and Ryan Zehl.jpg
Jonathan and Michelle Zadok and Laura and Ryan Zehl. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Zadok Jewelers grand opening party Marcelo Saenz Lisa Zadok Adrian Duenas
Marcelo Saenz, Lisa Zadok, and Adrian Duenas. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Zadok Jewelers grand opening party Nina Magon Sarrah Zadeh
Nina Magon and Sarrah Zadeh. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Zadok Jewelers grand opening Sheida Farrokhi, Hannah Taghi, Helene Zadok.jpg
Sheida Farrokhi, Hannah Taghi, and Helene Zadok. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Zadok grand opening Todd Tufts, Lisa Verhaeghe.jpg
Todd Tufts and Lisa Verhaeghe. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Zadok Jewelers grand opening party Michael Nina Phillips
Michael and Nina Phillips. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Zadok Jewelers grand opening party Charlie and Vanessa Kriegel, Trisha and Josh Weisman.jpg
Charlie and Vanessa Kriegel and Trisha and Josh Weisman. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Zadok Jewelers grand opening party Arthur Lesca, Dror Zadok, Jean Baptise Maillard.jpg
Arthur Lesca, Dror Zadok, and Jean Baptise Maillard. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Zadok Jewelers grand opening party Francisco Marin, Nataly Montoya, Tanner Doggett, Paulina Gomez.jpg
Francisco Marin, Nataly Montoya, Tanner Doggett, and Paulina Gomez. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Zadok Jewelers grand opening party Ceron
Ceron (right) and guest. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Zadok Jewelers grand opening party Gary Nunn
Gary Nunn. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Zadok Jewelers grand opening party Celeste Schurman, Autumn Hunt
Celeste Schurman and Autumn Hunt. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Zadok Jewelers grand opening party Greg Jenelle Reid
Greg and Jenelle Reid. Photo by Daniel Ortiz
Since 1976, Zadok Jewelers has been a shimmering landmark on Post Oak Boulevard, a vision of sixth-generation jeweler Dror Zadok, and his wife, Helene.

So it was an auspicious event, indeed, when the Zadok family threw a holiday party and grand opening celebration in a new, 28,000-square-foot, tony, two-story storefront in the posh Post Oak Place.

Dror and Helene, and their three children Jonathan, Segev, and Gilad welcomed more than 400 guests to the sparkling new digs, which was decked out by Swift + Company.

Austin-based musical act PDA rocked out tunes as visitors sipped on a diamond gem martini with a large diamond shaped ice cube, espresso martinis topped with the Zadok logo, a holiday paloma spritz, smoked old fashioned and more. Another popular libation was Cartier’s champagne served in branded champagne bottles, as was mini rosé and champagne from Martini & Rossi.

Gemstone Cupcakes by Becca Cakes were a delight, especially since 20 of the sweets contained hidden gemstones for lucky attendees (CultureMap’s party friend scored a  hefty yellow stone). All proceeds from the raffle and cupcake sales benefitted Heroes for Children.

Meanwhile, folks headed upstairs for the appropriately named Upstairs at Zadok, which boasted a sushi and lychee martini bar. Another draw was Nina Magon’s intricately and mod studio — those in the know chatted with Magon and sipped on drinks in the luxe space.

With news of surprise entertainment, attendees made their downstairs for a show by famed country music singer, Gary P. Nunn, who strummed his way through hits. The night ended with mingling and cigars outside — capping a dazzling date that shined as bright as a Cartier diamond.

Seen in the crowd: Nathalie Diamantes, president and CEO Americas Pomellato; Anne Laure Ritter, president of Jaeger-LeCoultre; Adam Bossi, vice president of Tudor; Jean Baptiste Maillard, president of Chopard; Karl Poulson, director of sales at Panerai; Laurent Perves, Vacheron Constantin International sales director; Peter Regout of Richemont, and a host of Houston scenesters.

