Beloved Houston jewelry dynasty dazzles in posh Post Oak party

Since 1976, Zadok Jewelers has been a shimmering landmark on Post Oak Boulevard, a vision of sixth-generation jeweler Dror Zadok, and his wife, Helene.

So it was an auspicious event, indeed, when the Zadok family threw a holiday party and grand opening celebration in a new, 28,000-square-foot, tony, two-story storefront in the posh Post Oak Place.

Dror and Helene, and their three children Jonathan, Segev, and Gilad welcomed more than 400 guests to the sparkling new digs, which was decked out by Swift + Company.

Austin-based musical act PDA rocked out tunes as visitors sipped on a diamond gem martini with a large diamond shaped ice cube, espresso martinis topped with the Zadok logo, a holiday paloma spritz, smoked old fashioned and more. Another popular libation was Cartier’s champagne served in branded champagne bottles, as was mini rosé and champagne from Martini & Rossi.

Gemstone Cupcakes by Becca Cakes were a delight, especially since 20 of the sweets contained hidden gemstones for lucky attendees (CultureMap’s party friend scored a hefty yellow stone). All proceeds from the raffle and cupcake sales benefitted Heroes for Children.

Meanwhile, folks headed upstairs for the appropriately named Upstairs at Zadok, which boasted a sushi and lychee martini bar. Another draw was Nina Magon’s intricately and mod studio — those in the know chatted with Magon and sipped on drinks in the luxe space.

With news of surprise entertainment, attendees made their downstairs for a show by famed country music singer, Gary P. Nunn, who strummed his way through hits. The night ended with mingling and cigars outside — capping a dazzling date that shined as bright as a Cartier diamond.

Seen in the crowd: Nathalie Diamantes, president and CEO Americas Pomellato; Anne Laure Ritter, president of Jaeger-LeCoultre; Adam Bossi, vice president of Tudor; Jean Baptiste Maillard, president of Chopard; Karl Poulson, director of sales at Panerai; Laurent Perves, Vacheron Constantin International sales director; Peter Regout of Richemont, and a host of Houston scenesters.