welcome, little kylo!

Houston Astros superstar shortstop and pageant queen wife announce birth of first son

Correa and Rodriguez have a new baby, little Kylo. Carlos Correa/Instagram

Major League Baseball’s most coveted shortstop and his pageant queen wife have a new reason to celebrate this holiday season. Houston Astros superstar Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella Rodriguez have a new son, Kylo Daniel Correa, the pair announced.

The happy couple noted  that Kylo was born on November 29 via matching social media posts. “You’ve changed my life forever. I LOVE YOU, my SON,” Correa wrote on Instagram. He then wished his spouse a happy second wedding anniversary: “You’re the rock of this family. Thank you for being the funniest and the hardest worker in the house. Love you baby.”

Meanwhile, Rodriguez, a former Miss Texas (2016), gushed back to her husband on Instagram, “I never knew love like this existed. You are literally what I breathe for now. Happy 2nd Anniversary to the man that made me a mother.”

Posing in chic casual outfits, the couple posed for an adorable photo with little Kylo. Congratulations poured in from all, including a “congrats” from infield teammate Alex Bregman, and praise for little Kylo from star pitching ace Lance McCullers, Jr.: “Kylo is already an absolutely [sic] stud. Congrats to y’all on your amazing baby boy,” commented McCullers, who is also a father.

No word on the inspiration of the baseball prince’s name; it immediately harks to the Star Wars franchise — Kylo Ren is the embattled son of Han Solo and Princess Leia played by Adam Driver in the films.

Meanwhile, Houston waits as Correa  — the buzziest free agent in the MLB — fields offers for his services this coming season. He turned down the Astros’ most recent offer of five years, $160 million and is expected to land considerably more — with hope, from his current team.

As he fields offers, CultureMap would like to note that Houston boasts world-class dining, culture, the most diverse urban environment in the U.S., and exemplary private and public schools — just sayin’, Mr. Correa.

