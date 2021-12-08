Prepare for another major weekend closure at 610 West Loop and Southwest Freeway

Aside from holiday traffic, Houston drivers have another headache to deal with this weekend. All northbound mainlanes of the 610 West Loop between the Southwest Freeway and Richmond Avenue will be closed 9 pm Friday, December 10 until 5 am Monday, December 13, the Texas Department of Transportation announced.

All traffic will be detoured to the frontage road via the Westheimer exit.

If that’s not enough, two southbound mainlanes of 610 West Loop at the Southwest Freeway will also be closed during construction beginning 9 pm Friday, December 10 until noon Sunday, December 12.

Crews will continue preparation for upcoming work on the 610 West Loop mainlanes bridge over I-69, according to a press release. Obviously, motorists should expect delays and are advised to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic, which should be considerable.

As CultureMap previously reported, this I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways. The $259 million project aims to improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

TxDOT notes in a press release that this project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated. (One can hope.)

For more information, drivers can visit Houston TranStar and at HOU610and69, or follow @HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates.