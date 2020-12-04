If your kids are home and bursting with energy (especially with the holidays coming up), then perhaps it's time for a playmate from Houston SPCA.

Beatrice, a terrier mix who's just over a year old, has a personal motto of "run, jump, play, repeat." This playful girl came to the Houston SPCA in the 24-Hour Stray Injured Animal Ambulance and received excellent medical treatment before being deemed ready to adopt.

Now she's all wagging tails and puppy kisses, especially when she's getting attention from humans. She weighs in at just under 30 pounds, making her sturdy enough for wrestling matches and games of chase, but not so large as to hog the bed (though she might do that anyway).

Beatrice is heartworm positive and requires some treatment going forward, but the Houston SPCA and VCA Animal Hospital will pay for all her medication.

The average cost to prepare a pet for adoption at the Houston SPCA is more than $400, but Beatrice's adoption fee is only $95. This includes her heartworm medication, a veterinary exam, microchip, spay surgery, updated vaccinations, a free post-adoption exam from a VCA Animal Hospital, and a free sample bag of Hill's Science Diet food.

Even better: For every pet adopted during November 27-December 23, Neiman Marcus will gift $5 back to the Houston SPCA. It's a win-win for everybody, but especially for Beatrice and your family if you bring her home.

---

The Houston SPCA Adoption Center is now open by appointment only. You can call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722 (SPCA) to meet Beatrice and all the other adoptable pets.