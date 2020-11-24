As if you needed more incentive to welcome a new cute and furry friend into your life, Neiman Marcus is giving you one.

For every pet adopted from the Houston SPCA during November 27-December 23, the luxury brand retailer will gift $5 to the nonprofit organization.

Normally Neiman Marcus would be hosting adoption events in-store, but due to COVID-19 those pop-ups — like so many things in 2020 — are going virtual. Special kiosks at the Galleria will display a positively adorable parade of "Neiman Marcus-branded pets": dogs, cats, and other small animals that are looking for a good home.

The actual adoptions themselves will take place at the Houston SPCA by appointment only. Visitation appointments can be made by calling 713-869-SPCA, ext. 130, between 8:30 am-5 pm, seven days a week.

Every adoption package at the Houston SPCA is valued at around $500 and includes the pet's microchip, spay or neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccinations, a free wellness veterinary exam at any VCA Animal Hospital, and a free sample-sized bag of Hill's Pet Nutrition.

In addition, if an available pet is heartworm positive, the Houston SPCA and VCA will pay for the treatment. All available pets at the Houston SPCA can be found here.

There's another special event coming up at the Houston SPCA. On December 1, the Puppy Lodge will get transformed into Santa's Winter Wonderland, with Santa himself (wearing his red velvet mask), stopping by to hear Christmas wishes from all the good pets.

You can watch the holly jolly visit on the Houston SPCA's live campus webcam. Can't wait for the cuteness overload? Tune in from 11 am-4 pm daily to watch adoptable cats and kittens frolic (and catnap) in the cat tree inside in the Kitty Lodge while puppies and dogs learn a few tricks, wrestle, or listen to a story in the Spot Peabody Puppy Lodge.

---

The Houston SPCA Adoption Center is now open by appointment only. You can call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722 (SPCA) to meet all the adoptable pets.