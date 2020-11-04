One of the most vital must-haves during the pandemic also happens to be the most adorable: an adopted dog or cat to join your family.

Now Houston SPCA is making it even easier to find your new forever pet. The organization has been hosting curbside and tele-adoptions for the last seven months, but now eager pet parents can make an appointment to go inside the adoption center.

Appointments are available daily from 10:30 am-5 pm by calling 713-869-7722. The appointment will need to be made before you arrive on campus, and face masks are required throughout the visit.

The reopening also comes with some great new personal touches for visitors. Every individual or family will be assigned their own experienced adoption counselor, who will guide them through the process of meeting and interacting with available pets based on their personal preferences.

You can meet puppies and small dogs in the roomy get-acquainted spaces, cuddle small pets like rabbits and guinea pigs in the small pets suite, or say hello to felines in the Kitty Lodge. Got your heart set on a large dog? You'll head outside with them to one of several play yards.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Houston SPCA has been working harder than ever to help animals in need. In March, it cleared out the adoption center with a mega adoption event that resulted in 250 animals finding loving homes or placed into their COVID-19 foster program.

Additionally, 300 fosters cared for pets in their home, including many first-time fosters who decided to make their foster pet a permanent part of the family.

Meanwhile, emergency services like the 24-hour injured animal rescue ambulance and cruelty investigations, wildlife rehabilitation, and fostering continued to operate with safety protocols in place.

In May, the Houston SPCA implemented its curbside adoption program, and from June through October it hosted tele-adoptions, where counselors worked with potential adopters by phone while helping them search for the right pet online.

On October 28, the rehoming center reopened by appointment only and is now joined by the adoption center. So if you've been meaning to welcome a pet into your home, consider this the sign that now is the time.

Not ready to adopt? The nonprofit animal rescue and protection organization relies solely on animal lovers and foundations — learn more about ways to help here.

---

The Houston SPCA is located at 7007 Old Katy Rd. Call 713-869-7722 (SPCA) to make an appointment or visit HoustonSPCA.org for more information.