Kingly Pearland restaurant's switcheroo leads Houston's top 5 stories of the week

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Kingly Pearland beer destination closes to make way for new burger and brew restaurant. King's Biergarten will become Good Vibes Burgers & Brews, a new project from a chef best known for his time at Galveston's Number 13 Prime Steak and Seafood.

2. Fatburger makes Houston debut with sizzling new ghost kitchen. The California-based burger chain will make its Houston debut alongside two of its FAT Brands siblings, wing joints Buffalo's Express and Hurricane Grill & Wings.

3. Former Houston radio host passes away after battle with cancer. Dinah Powers, who co-hosted the popular Rod Ryan Show on 94.5 FM, died after battling uterine cancer

4. Experts rank holiday activities that put Houston residents most at risk for COVID-19. Using a ranking of 1 to 10, the chart measures everything from viewing holiday lights with family in a car (1) to celebrating New Year's Eve at a bar or club (10).

5. Ken Hoffman weighs in on the In-N-Out vs. Whataburger debate. "In-N-Out will be just another burger joint eating Whataburger’s dust," our columnist opines.