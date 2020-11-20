Former Houston radio host passes away after battle with cancer

A beloved Houston radio host has passed away, her former radio station announced. Dinah Powers, who co-hosted the popular Rod Ryan Show on 94.5 FM, died after battling uterine cancer on Thursday, November 19. Ryan broke the news on Twitter and on the station’s website on November 20.

“It is with unimaginable sadness that I announce the passing of our friend, coworker and my former co-host Dinah Powers,” Ryan wrote in a tribute to Powers, adding:

Many of you have been following her journey as she was fighting stage 4 uterine cancer that was spreading to her lungs. So many of you generously donated to her gofundme. Dinah told us herself on the show in her emotional interview just a few weeks ago how amazed she was at the outpouring of LOVE you guys showed. My last text with her was Friday Nov. 13 getting ready for the show at 5am. I told her I was thinking about her and I loved her.

Ryan says that Powers responded, “Thanks Rod, I’m still fighting,” and that Powers “fought to the end. She was one of a kind and we are all richer for having known her. I will never forget her.”

Powers began chemotherapy in September; a GoFundMe account raised more than $150,000 for her treatments. She had left The Buzz in August 2019 with hopes of becoming a counselor, announcing her departure just 10 days prior, ABC13 reports. She shared the news of her cancer battle in October on Instagram.

Funeral arrangements for Powers are being planned by her family, according to Ryan.