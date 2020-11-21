Possible Harris County shutdown leads week's top 5 stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo hints at another Houston-area lockdown. The Eighth District Court of Appeals made the prospect of a county-wide shutdown moot when it ruled that county judges cannot exceed limits set by Gov. Greg Abbott.

2. 3 of America's best mid-sized cities are in Houston's backyard, study says. Financial website SmartAsset compared 227 U.S. cities based on eight metrics to determine its rankings.

3. Ken Hoffman's Houston job lead for White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Our columnist uses the press secretary's puffery to make his annual gripe about inaccurate crowd size estimates.

4. Houston's most well-regarded hot dog restaurant to shutter in Montrose. Good Dog's time in Montrose may have come to an end, but it's original location in The Heights will live on.

5. 10 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, reopenings, and a surprising chef change. The rate of restaurant openings and reopenings has really picked up recently.