New Heights night market offers up food, flowers, and family fun

The Heights’ newest mixed-use development has launched a market that aims to be a destination for families and food lovers. M-K-T Sunset Market kicks off this Thursday, November 19 and will take place on the third Thursday of every month thereafter.

Located at M-K-T Heights, the new development off Shepherd Drive just north of I-10, the Sunset Market offers a different experience than a typical farmers market. Instead of produce and eggs, the market’s 35 vendors focus on offering ready-to-eat items, grab-and-go dishes, and family-friendly activities.

Market organizer Casey Barbles also started the bimonthly farmers market at the nearby Heights Mercantile shopping area. Radom Capital, the local developer behind Heights Mercantile and a partner in M-K-T, approached her about starting something similar at the new venue. Barbles tells CultureMap she wanted to differentiate the two markets so that customers could attend both and have different experiences.

“I wanted it to be heavy chef-centered, to-go meals,” Barbles says. “When kids get off from school, they have somewhere to go and pick up a treat or play.”

Both markets share some of the same vendors, but Barbles encouraged them to do something different for Sunset that’s a fit for the evening hours. For example, instead of serving tacos from his El Topo food truck, chef Tony Luhrman will be cooking skewers on his charcoal-fired yakitori grill.

At Heights Mercantile, chef Jane Wild sells bagels and cream cheese from her day job as the director of operations for Golden Bagels & Coffee. For Sunset Market, she’s selling sandwiches, picnic baskets, and baked goods that can be eaten either on the M-K-T lawn or taken to-go.

“We have a bunch of kid-friendly vendors,” Barbles says. “I want to make this the monthly place to take your kids after school to play and hang out.”

Those vendors includes popsicles from Kicpops, ice cream from Honeychild’s Sweet Creams, and mochi cookies from Mochi Chewi. Babe City Blooms will host a D-I-Y flower bar, and Refinement House will be on-site with a selection of sustainable home goods.

Once the sun goes down, the Sunset Market will screen movies on the lawn. Of course, measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in effect, including mask requirements, plenty of hand sanitizer, and at least six feet of separation between groups.

“It’s going to be a place that people can come and feel safe and be outdoors in the fresh air and getting to spend time with the local community,” Barbles says. “It’s just so essential right now.”