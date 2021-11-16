Prepare for major longterm closures at 610 and 288 interchange

Houston commuters who frequent the 610/288 interchange should expect a major, long-term closure.

As part of the I-610 Cambridge project, the SH 288 northbound and southbound direct connectors to I-610 South Loop westbound will be closed starting at 9 pm Friday, November 9.

Drivers should plan for the connectors to be closed until mid-February, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. No word if this construction will affect commutes for the 2022 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

TxDOT has supplied the following instructions for affected motorists:

Detour to the SH 288 northbound or southbound connector ramp to I-610 eastbound to the Scott Street exit

U-turn at Scott Street to the I-610 westbound frontage road

Re-enter the I-610 westbound mainlanes via the Scott Street entrance ramp

Commuters should expect delays and should consider an alternate route. Meanwhile, police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

As TxDOT explains in a press release, this work is necessary to complete and tie into the partially completed connector ramps already built as a part of the SH 288 Express Toll Lane project.

The $116 million Texas Clear Lanes project promises traffic congestion relief and increased mobility with the reconstruction of mainlanes, frontage roads, and the addition of a freeway overpass — plus eight direct connect tie-ins at the SH 288/I-610 interchange, per TxDOT.

Drivers can visit the Houston TranStar website for a complete list of closures associated with this project.