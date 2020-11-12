If quarantine has left you wishing for a snuggly couch companion, he's waiting for you right now at Houston SPCA.

Jeff, a 6-year-old Labrador retriever mix, is an eager-to-please good boy who's incredibly smart to boot. He was rescued from a bad situation by a Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator, and now he's waiting for you to bring him home.

He might seem a bit shy at first, but give Jeff some time to get acclimated and you'll discover a pup who just wants to make you smile. He's mostly house-trained too, and will probably require only a few reminders before getting back to fully trained status.

At 56 pounds, he's sturdy enough for a good cuddle but compact enough to not hog all the cushions.

Jeff is heartworm positive, but don't let that stop you from declaring him your new best friend — Houston SPCA and VCA Animal Hospital will pay for all of his medication.

The average cost to prepare a pet for adoption at the Houston SPCA is more than $400, but Jeff's adoption fee is only $25. This includes his heartworm medication, a veterinary exam, microchip, neuter surgery, updated vaccinations, a free post-adoption exam from a VCA Animal Hospital, and a free sample bag of Hill's Science Diet food.

Jeff has already been at the Houston SPCA for more than 40 days, but like all their Golden Paws senior members, time always proves that there is someone out there just for him. Is it you?

The Houston SPCA Adoption Center is now open by appointment only. You can call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722 (SPCA) to meet Jeff and all the other adoptable pets.