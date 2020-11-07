Houston's massive financial distress during COVID leads week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston ranks No. 3 on list of cities with the most people in financial distress amid COVID-19. Overall, Houstonians are searching for information about debt and loans, according to WalletHub.

2. Longtime Houston honky tonk permanently shutters after 28 years. "To all the musicians that made us great: Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Randy Rogers, Billy Bob Thornton and SO many more – we say thank you," the Firehouse Saloon said in its farewell message.

3. Wildly popular Dallas-based Japanese sandwich pop-up arrives in Houston this week. The first batch of sandwiches sold out in three minutes, but Sandoitchi will be in Houston for three more weeks.

4. Harris County announces $40 million in emergency aid to residents in need. The fund will provide one-time payments of $1,200 to up to 33,333 families.

5. Houston-area restaurant will be America's first next to a crystal lagoon. Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill will serve an eclectic menu of comfort food alongside a crystal lagoon.