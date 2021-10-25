Houston-based national mortgage lender Envoy Mortgage continues its Gift of Home program with plans to surprise 50 families across the country with mortgage assistance by December.

Regina Lemons, an Envoy Mortgage customer, was among the most recent group of recipients to receive this incredible surprise in Houston, where the company has its headquarters.

Lemons is an HR manager in Humble, Texas, and lives with her daughter, sister, and her sister's children. Lemons became a widow when her husband died suddenly from a heart attack in March 2020. Six months later, the family suffered another tragedy when her 18-year-old son was murdered.

"We had been married for 15 years, so that was a big adjustment," Lemons says. "After six months of living in the new home, my son was murdered by someone he thought was his friend."

Lemons closed on her home in December 2020 with the help of Envoy loan originator Trent Lawson. He was aware of her recent life changes and worked hard to make this dream happen for her.

"I never thought I would be able to get this home because my husband had been the breadwinner," Lemons says. "Trent made the process seamless. I couldn’t have taken any added stress, and there was no stress because of Trent."

She views life as "fast and fragile" and clings to a specific inspirational phrase to move through hard feelings: "Life is fast, not short, and you only die once, but you can live every day."

Since the kickoff of the program in January, Envoy Mortgage has already gifted over 40 deserving families with one month of mortgage payments including tax, and plans to continue the program through December.

"This is huge and I am forever grateful," says Lemons. "This will give me a head start. I will never, ever forget this."