Favorite Houston deli's sudden shutter leads week's top 5 stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston's favorite delicatessen permanently shutters West U location. Chef-owner Ziggy Gruber says he's interested in finding a new location nearby after the pandemic is under control.

2. Major home goods retailer throws in the towel on Houston-area store. Even after the closure, Houston will still have 11 locations of Bed, Bath & Beyond.

3. Classic Houston comfort food restaurant shutters on Washington Avenue. Restaurateur Benjy Levit sold the property in order to focus on Local Foods.

4. New high-energy restaurant electrifies Washington Avenue with craft cocktails and massive patio. Adding a restaurant to the three bars they already operate has allowed SoClutch Group to create a mini entertainment district.

5. New over-the-top doughnut shop serves up wild flavors to Houston. Hurts Donut is now open "25/8" in Rice Military.