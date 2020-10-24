Home » City Life
Favorite Houston deli's sudden shutter leads week's top 5 stories

Kenny & Ziggy's giant deli sandwiches on counter
The West U. location was too small for social distancing.  Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen/Facebook

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston's favorite delicatessen permanently shutters West U location. Chef-owner Ziggy Gruber says he's interested in finding a new location nearby after the pandemic is under control. 

2. Major home goods retailer throws in the towel on Houston-area store. Even after the closure, Houston will still have 11 locations of Bed, Bath & Beyond. 

3. Classic Houston comfort food restaurant shutters on Washington Avenue. Restaurateur Benjy Levit sold the property in order to focus on Local Foods. 

4. New high-energy restaurant electrifies Washington Avenue with craft cocktails and massive patio. Adding a restaurant to the three bars they already operate has allowed SoClutch Group to create a mini entertainment district. 

5. New over-the-top doughnut shop serves up wild flavors to Houston. Hurts Donut is now open "25/8" in Rice Military. 

