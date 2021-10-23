10 exciting new Houston restaurants heat up this week's top stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Where to eat in Houston right now: 10 exciting new restaurants for fall dining. It isn't for us to say whether these restaurants are interesting, but we think the food they're serving is pretty delicious.

2. Familiar traffic anchor Jennifer Reyna returns to Houston morning TV. The popular traffic reporter's two year hiatus will end on November 1.

3. 7 smokin' Houston-area joints sizzle on Texas Monthly's surprising new best BBQ in Texas list. Truth Barbeque leads the way for Houston with other newcomers also earning recognition.

4. Houston leads Texas in most Californians relocating from this county, says new study. Credit more affordable housing for luring so many Californians to the Bayou City.

5. Luxury bus service drives into Houston with $15 fares to top Texas destinations. Amenities include free Wi-Fi, power outlets, onboard entertainment, complimentary snacks and water, and no baggage fees.