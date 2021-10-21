Instagrammable selfie museum and more open in bustling Spring Branch hot spot

Houstonians who frequent the Spring Branch District may have noticed myriad new tenants popping up at the always-bustling Marq'E entertainment destination.

The Marq'E’s Commercial real estate developer, owner, and operator Levcor has announced five new restaurant and retail tenants at the popular area hub.

The new tenants are, per press materials, are:

Common Bond

As CultureMap has reported, Common Bond is Houston’s most buzzy bakery; this location boasts a menu of grab ‘n go style savory items including breakfast bites, sandwiches, and salad bowls. The 2,925-square-foot spot offers dine-in and a drive-thru window. Sips include a full-service coffee bar, sodas and canned wine.

Escape It

This Houston-based escape room concept requires team members to work together to solve a series of puzzles in a certain timeframe to accomplish a goal and unlock the room. Expect themes such as Apollo 13, Da Vinci Code Breaker, Pandemic, The Alamo, and Medusa’s Lair.

Little Beakers

The Houston-based science lab aims to educate and entertain kids. The 6,000-square-foot location caters to birthday parties, school field trips, homeschool classes, after school fun, holiday and summer camps, weekend workshops, scout groups, dissections, corporate events, and teacher training. The signature service, Open Lab, is meant to be a fun family affair.

Selfie Wrld

As the name implies, this selfie museum boasts a variety of colorful and interactive vignettes. Guests traverse a colorful maze of displays themed after popular music videos and local sports teams all meant for that IG moment.

Van Gogh Immersive Experience

This 23,000-square-foot location immerses guests in Vincent Van Gogh’s sunny landscapes, night scenes, portraits, and still life paintings via a dazzling digital display.

“We are always looking to introduce new and exciting restaurant and entertainment concepts at the MarqE,” said Sasha Levine, vice president of Levcor, in a statement. “We will continue to seek exciting additions through our renovations that enhance our surrounding Spring Branch, Uptown, Heights and Memorial communities with world-class experiences.”