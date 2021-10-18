A lot of people focus on puppies when they think about adopting a dog, but bringing home a "young adult" can be just as satisfying — without all the chewing.

Marisol is a 1-year-old lab mix who was rescued by the Houston SPCA's 24-Hour Injured Animal Ambulance.

Though all we know about her past is that she injured her leg at some point, her future is just waiting to be written.

Now she's a tripawd, but having three legs hasn't slowed Marisol down one bit.

Expect lots of puppy energy from this 48-pound girl, who loves to run and wrestle with other dogs in the Houston SPCA's play yard.

Marisol's $55 adoption fee includes spaying, microchipping, the most up-to-date vaccinations, free food from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and a free post-visit from any VCA Animal Hospital.

And if you haven't heard, the Houston SPCA is now open to the public with no appointment necessary. Visit Marisol and all her other adoptable friends this weekend, Friday-Sunday from 11 am-6 pm, or during the week at Monday-Thursday from 12-7 pm.

