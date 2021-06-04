Even though we might not be calling them pandemic puppies or quarantine kitties anymore, there are still loads of animals waiting for their new family at the Houston SPCA.

And now it's even easier to meet them, as appointments are no longer required to visit the new campus.

Located at 7007 Old Katy Rd., the Houston SPCA has an abundance of cats, kittens, puppies, dogs, and even rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, and other small pets.

Have a lot of acreage or live on a farm? The Houston SPCA also rescues and rehabilitates horses and farm animals who need a second chance in life.

Log on daily at www.HoustonSPCA.org to see which animals are available in real time. You can also tap into the webcams and watch kitties and pups each day from 12-4 pm.

Once there, you can spend some time playing with the adoptable pets in spacious get-acquainted rooms. All snuggles are free, and the animals will love receiving your time and attention.

If you need some assistance on finding that perfect match, staff members — who work with the animals every day and know their personalities — can definitely help.

Summer is the perfect time to adopt a new pet, especially now that the kids are back at home (again), but this time without Zoom classes and homework. Stop by the Houston SPCA campus Monday through Thursday from 12-7 pm and Friday through Sunday from 11 am-6 pm.

Be sure to also check out CultureMap's "Find Your Perfect Match" series, which spotlights special pets at the Houston SPCA.