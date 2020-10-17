Harry Potter-themed bar casts a spell on Houston's 5 most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Magical new Harry Potter-themed bar transports Houstonians to Diagon Alley. "Wall-to-ceiling magical décor and photo-op stations" will be part of the experience at the Muggle-less Bar.

2. Houston to be home to the largest academic psychiatric hospital in the U.S. The UTHealth Behavioral Sciences Center will set a new bar for design when it opens in late 2021.

3. Tilman Fertitta and King Ranch saddle up new Texas comfort food restaurant. "It’s really a nod to Texas," chef Carlos Rodriguez says about the King Ranch Texas Kitchen.

4. Southwest Airlines takes off with game changing Houston airport expansion. The addition of flights out of IAH will complement the airline’s already substantial operation from Houston Hobby.

5. Totally rad new '80s restaurant rocks onto Washington Corridor. “Instead of it being a ’50s diner, which is passé, it's an ’80s diner,” proprietor Andrew Adams tells CultureMap.