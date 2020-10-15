Prepare for major lane closures on I-10 and downtown this weekend

Houston drivers headed downtown on I-10 this weekend should prepare for major closures as the Texas Department of Transportation prepares for work in the area.

TxDOT will close the I-10 eastbound and westbound mainlanes near downtown for the reconstruction of the Elysian Viaduct Bridge (north of downtown) and for Houston Avenue bridge repairs over I-10.

Drivers can follow the closures on Houston TranStar, on Twitter @TxDOTHouston, Facebook, and on Instagram at TxDOTHouston.

Here is a breakdown of the closures, per TxDOT.

On Friday, October 16 at 8 pm, the I-10 eastbound mainlanes between Shepherd Drive and I-69 will be closed until Monday, October 19 at 5 am to repair the Houston Avenue Bridge over I-10 and to continue work on the Elysian Viaduct bridge over I-10. TxDOT advises motorists to use the 610 West Loop as an alternate route to bypass the closure.

between and will be closed until Monday, October 19 at 5 am to repair the Houston Avenue Bridge over I-10 and to continue work on the Elysian Viaduct bridge over I-10. TxDOT advises motorists to use the 610 West Loop as an alternate route to bypass the closure. Also, starting Friday, October 16 at 8 pm, the I-10 westbound mainlanes between I-69 and I-45 will be closed until Saturday, October 19 at 5 pm. Crews will pour the concrete bridge deck over I-10 — a major step towards the completion of the entire Elysian Viaduct. Motorists traveling westbound on I-10 East Freeway will be detoured to I-69 southbound to I-45 northbound to I-10 westbound.

Expect additional closures associated with the Elysian Viaduct project this weekend including multiple connector ramps as well as several entrance and exit ramps. Police will be onsite to assist with traffic control. getting on the road this weekend.

The Elysian Viaduct Bridge project includes replacing and widening the bridge structure to accommodate paved shoulders and for the adding of shoulders to the four-lane roadway and a wider sidewalk along the northbound lanes between Runnels and Ruiz streets. The project is anticipated to be completed by later this year.

Meanwhile, the Houston Avenue Bridge work is needed to make repairs to the bridge after multiple strikes by high-load vehicles. The bridge will ultimately be replaced as part of the North Houston Highway Improvement Project.