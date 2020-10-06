Home » City Life
back to the park!

Houston's award-winning Inner Loop park resumes popular exercise classes and family fun

Levy Park is once again welcoming visitors.  Photo by Midway Companies

October’s sunny and crisp days (approaching tropical storms notwithstanding) have inspired Houstonians to seek out ways to enjoy the outdoors. Perfect timing, then, for the award-winning Inner Loop fixture, Levy Park, which has resumed its highly popular exercise classes and park events.

Park management, in a statement, asks that attendees adhere to park rules for COVID safety. That includes not moving park furniture (as it has been placed in observance with social distancing guidelines); not using parks or trails if exhibiting symptoms; following CDC guidance on handwashing, face coverings, the recommended size of social gatherings, and minimum recommended social distancing; and following all direction from park personnel and program instructors.

While the children’s park and water feature remain closed, the Woodshed Smokehouse remains open seven days a week, from 11 am-close. Visitors can also head to the Love Shack Fridays from 4 pm–close and Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am–close.

Here is a breakdown of the October fun. For a full schedule, visit Levy Park online.

Exercise classes

  • Four Dragons Tai Chi: 9 am on Thursdays
  • Bollywood/Bhangra Dancing: 10 am on Saturdays 
  • Zumba by Tiny Fitness: 9 am on Sundays
  • H.I.I.T by The Preserve Gym: 7 pm on Tuesdays (starting October 6)
  • Body Barre by Define: 6 pm on Wednesdays (starting October 7)


Family fun

  • Public Piano Play: noon to 6 pm on Fridays
  • Sunday Drum Jam: 3:30–5 pm Sunday, October 11
  • Houston Center of Photography Workshop: Symbolic Self-Portrait , 9 am Saturday, October 17 
  • Young Audiences of Houston performances, 1 pm on Saturdays
  • Prelude Concert Series, 4:30–5:15 pm on Saturdays (beginning October 17)
  • Houston Museum of Natural Science: Venomous vs. Poisonous, 2–4 pm on Saturday, October 24
