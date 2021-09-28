Upscale new boutique hotel checks into north Houston with hacienda vibes and IG-worthy design

A vibrant, upscale and totally IG-worthy hotel is coming to north Houston. Hotel Indigo, a new boutique hotel, will check into the booming Woodlands and Spring area in November, owners announced.

Calling to mind more of an ornate hacienda than yet another monolithic inn, Hotel Indigo (650 Basilica Bay Dr.) evokes the local character, per a press release, inspired by the Spanish Mission style of the area as established by the Dominican, French, and Italian missionaries who flocked to the region centuries ago.

As far as amenities, the 103-room hotel boasts four large suites, which each feature a living area and wet bar — as well as a separate bedroom and en-suite bathroom, per a release. Artwork is customized to each room in effort to create a distinctive feel.

Hotel Indigo will also boast a lakeside pool and its own bar. That, plus the signature restaurant and bar, Crudo, promise to be the area’s next see-and-be-seen hotspot.

IG-worthy backdrops abound around the hotel, which has been vibrantly decorated, including chaise lounge spots at the pool and at Crudo. The hotel will also offer locally produced Katz coffee and 8th Wonder Brewery's nostalgia brews.

The project is the latest from Esperanto Developments, which also launched a Hotel Indigo property in El Paso. Esperanto’s brand dictates that it customizes properties to fit the aesthetic of the surrounding area, per a release.

“We’re thrilled to offer an experience unlike anything that’s been done before in the Spring – Woodlands area,” said hotel general manager, Brandon Kitchen, in a statement. “We feel like we’ve created a space that reflects the best the community has to offer and one that our neighborhood can be proud of where travelers and locals alike can enjoy the hotel.”