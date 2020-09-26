A glimmer of hope for Luby's and more top Houston stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Prolific Houston restaurateur could save Luby's with aggressive new move. Pappas Restaurants co-owner Christopher Pappas has expressed interest in potentially acquiring the company's assets.

2. Where to eat in Houston right now: 11 popular bars that have reopened as restaurants. Changes in TABC guidelines have allowed bars across the Houston area to reopen as restaurants by adding food to their offerings.

3. Amazon unlocks 2 prime brick-and-mortar stores in the Houston area. The Amazon 4-star is a new store that carries highly rated products from the top categories across all of Amazon.com.

4. 8 things to know in Houston food right now: Reopenings, closings, and Nancy's hustles back. Nancy's Hustle and Ninja Ramen have reopened for dine-in, but Agu Ramen and Bellaire Broiler Burger have served their last meals.

5. Here are the Houston roads to avoid during Tropical Storm Beta. Heavy rains prompted authorities to close a number of roadways, including parts of Highway 288.