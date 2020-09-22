Here are the Houston roads to avoid during Tropical Storm Beta

Keep an eye on high water locations on Houston area roads and other trouble spots for drivers, as Tropical Storm Beta brings flooding rains.

Houston police shut down Highway 288 to traffic in both directions between Loop 610 the I-45/Hwy 59 interchange. I-45 has been closed in both directions at Main due to high water. It's the second time today the road has been shut down. Remember, if you come across high water, don't attempt to drive through it. Turn around, don't drown.

For the latest updates to these street and highway closures, visit our news partner, ABC13.

SH-288 Northbound at Holly Street

SH-288 Southbound at Holcombe Boulevard - All Mainlanes

SH-288 Southbound at Holly Hall Street - Left Shoulder, Left Lane

SH-332 Eastbound at Shark Ln - All Mainlanes - Closed beginning Monday, September 21, 2020 9 am

IH-45 Northbound at 61st/Broadway -2 Frontage Lane(s) - Closed on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 9 am to 3 pm

SH 275 / Harborside Westbound at 25TH ST to 14th St/ Christopher Columbus Blvd - All Mainlanes - Closed Overnight from Sunday, September 20, 2020 9:06 pm to Monday, September 21, 2020 9 am

SH 275 / Harborside Eastbound at 14th St/ Christopher Columbus Blvd to 25TH ST - All Mainlanes - Closed Overnight from Sunday, September 20, 2020 9:06 pm to Monday, September 21, 2020 9 am

IH-45 Northbound at SH-6/SH-146 to Texas City Railroad - 3 Frontage Lane(s), Frontage Road U-turn, Exit Ramp - Closed beginning Monday, September 21, 2020 9 am

IH-45 Southbound at SH-6/SH-146 - Exit Ramp - Closed beginning Monday, September 21, 2020 9 am

IH-69 Northbound at FM-2919/Lum Rd to San Benard River Drive /Fort Bend-Wharton County Line - 2 Frontage Lane(s) - Closed beginning Tuesday, September 22

SH-87/ Broadway Southbound at Canal Drive to SH-124 - All Mainlanes - Closed beginning Monday, September 21

SH-87/ Broadway Northbound at SH-124 to Canal Drive - All Mainlanes - Closed beginning Monday, September 21

IH-45 Gulf Southbound at El Dorado Boulevard - 2 Frontage Lane(s), Exit Ramp - Closed beginning Monday, September 21

IH-45 Gulf Southbound at FM-2351/Clear Lake City Boulevard - 3 Frontage Lane(s) - Closed beginning Tuesday, September 22

IH-45 Gulf Northbound at FM-2351/Clear Lake City Boulevard - Frontage Road U-turn - Closed beginning Tuesday, September 22

IH-45 Gulf Northbound at FM-1959/Dixie Farm Road to Scarsdale Boulevard - 2 Frontage Lane(s) - Closed beginning Tuesday, September 22

Beltway 8-South westbound at Hiram Clarke Road - 3 Frontage Lane(s) - Closed on Monday, September 21

Beltway 8-South westbound at Almeda School Rd to Almeda/ FM 521 - 3 Frontage Lane(s) - Closed on Monday, September 21

SH-35 Northbound at Beltway 8 South - All Mainlanes - Closed on Tuesday, September 22

Beltway 8- South Eastbound at SH 35/Telephone - 3 Frontage Lane(s) - Closed beginning Tuesday, September 22

Beltway 8- South Westbound at SH 35/Telephone - 3 Frontage Lane(s) - Closed beginning Tuesday, September 22

Beltway 8- South Eastbound at S. Wayside Drive - 3 Frontage Lane(s) - Closed on Tuesday, September 22

Beltway 8- South Westbound at S. Wayside Drive - 3 Frontage Lane(s) - Closed on Tuesday, September 22

Beltway 8- South Westbound at Mykawa - Frontage Road U-turn - Closed beginning Monday, September 21

FM-521 Almeda Northbound at Holmes Road to IH-610 South Loop - 1 Mainlane, Right Shoulder - Closed beginning Tuesday, September 22

FM-521 Almeda Southbound at Holmes Road to Reed Road - 2 Mainlanes - Closed beginning Tuesday, September 22

SH-288 Northbound at IH-610 South Loop to Southmore Boulevard - All Mainlanes - Closed on Tuesday, September 22

SH-288 Southbound at MacGregor Drive to Bellfort Boulevard- All Mainlanes - Closed on Tuesday, September 22

IH-69 Southbound at Westpark Drive to Hillcroft Avenue - 2 Frontage Lane(s) - Closed beginning Tuesday, September 22

IH-10 East Eastbound at Monmouth Drive - 3 Frontage Lane(s), Frontage Road U-turn - Closed beginning Monday, September 21

IH-10 East Westbound at Monmouth Drive - 3 Frontage Lane(s), Frontage Road U-turn - Closed beginning Monday, September 21

SH-99 Lanier Pkwy - West Southbound at Franz to Colonial Parkway - 1 Mainlane, Right Shoulder - Closed on Tuesday, September 22

Beltway 8-North Westbound at IH-45 North - Exit Ramp, Right Interchange Ramp - Closed beginning Tuesday, September 22

---

For more on this story, visit our news partner, ABC13.