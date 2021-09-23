Prepare for major weekend closure at 610 West Loop and Southwest Freeway

The glorious weekend weather will no doubt see hordes of Houstonians taking to the roads. However, those traversing the Loop will face a weekend headache.

All northbound and southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop will be closed from 9 pm Friday, September 24 until 5 am Monday, September 27. These lane closures are part of the ongoing 610 West Loop/Southwest Freeway interchange project.

Construction crews will continue work on the new I-69 northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound, which spans over all mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway. This ramp is anticipated to open later this year, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT also warns of additional impacts during construction including the closure of various connector, entrance, and exit ramps. Drivers can map their trips ahead of time by visiting this site.

Expect police presence to assist with traffic control, but as is the case with all Loop maintenance, motorists might consider an alternative route.

For those planning ahead: This work will force another weekend closure from October 1 to October 4, TxDOT notes in a press release.

As CultureMap has reported, this work is part of a $259 million project meant to significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

Motorists are encouraged to check www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com or follow @HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates on the project.