washed out
Houston DJs remember pioneering music store that's closing after 50 years
The parking lot of the Soundwaves on 3509 Montrose was well-populated on Saturday, April 25. Earlier in the day, the record/skate/surf shop announced on Instagram that the store would be closing soon and all the merchandise was 50 percent off. Of course, people showed up to grab as many items – LPs, T-shirts, skate shoes – as they could, waiting in line as longtime owner Jeff Spargo rang up customers one-by-one.
Soundwaves was once Houston’s mightiest independent record-store chain, with locations all over the city (its South Main location was frequented by hip-hop heads like the late DJ Screw and famed producer/ex-employee DJ Premier). It all started in 1970 when a then-19-year-old Jeff Spargo opened the Inland Surf Shop in Westbury. Seven years later, he would open up his first Soundwaves near Hobby Airport. He would later merge surfing and sounds when he launched the Montrose location in 1997. An official closing date has yet to be announced, and CultureMap was unable to reach Spargo for comment.
As the new millennium introduced streaming-music platforms that made physical media almost obsolete, record chains like Soundwaves were on the decline. The Montrose store – once a prime destination for local and visiting DJs, with its overwhelming, eclectic selection of vinyl and CDs – would eventually become the last one standing.
We asked a few of the city’s finest spinners if they have memories of stocking up at that location and/or other Soundwaves spots:
Emdee “DJ Kool Emdee” Anderson: “I used to frequent it very often. I remember when DJ Premier used to work at the original Main St. location. And when No More Mr. Nice Guy [from his hip-hop group Gang Starr] was released, he put copies of the album in the front of every record slot. I joke with him about that when I see him.
“That location was a hangout spot for DJs and producers. I got a number of gigs by helping others with music suggestions.”
Kris Stivers: “I have tons of memories (and spent tons of money on records). I was there all the time – practically every location. I introduced my sister to a buddy of mine who worked there and, now, he’s my brother-in-law. My sister then got a job at the Montrose location. She called me once from the store and put Questlove on the phone. I met Little Brother and other artists there. I miss those days.”
GrandfatherCLOC: “I met Blind Rob and Devin The Dude at the one on Gessner & 59. I still have a Soundbombing II T-shirt from when The ARE was working at South Main.
“The most memorable was meeting DJ Theory from [KTRU radio show] 12" Sub, a few years after it was off the air, at the one on Montrose. I heard one of the employees speaking and was like, that's Theory's voice!”
Jason “Flash Gordon Parks” Woods: “I went to all the locations. One of my fondest memories was finding Roy Ayers Ubiquity’s Starbooty and feeling like Steel in Juice.”
Jason “DJ Burb” Rodgers: “I only went to the one on Main. I used to go there every Tuesday after getting out of class at UH-D to listen to some new releases in the listening booths.”
Jason Graeber: “I remember all the great music lovers who worked there. Chris and Brandon always knew about the new EDM artists that were coming out. Bucky was great at introducing people to new rock and underground music. Before you had online influencers, the kids at the record stores drove what people listened to. I remember walking in and checking the end caps from my favorite employees to see what new music they were recommending. I feel that this is something that is missing and why it is harder for great bands to get traction.”