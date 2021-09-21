H-E-B unveils sparkling Houston partnership with beloved Texas jewelry store

Texas' favorite grocery store is unveiling some iconic Texas sterling silver jewelry.

James Avery, which launched in Kerrville, Texas, has just opened its newest store inside of the League City H-E-B (2755 E. League City Parkway Suite 100).

To celebrate, the store is hosting two grand openings on Saturday, September 18 and Saturday, September 25. The first 250 customers each day will receive a free gift with their purchases. Hourly drawings begin at 11 am.

It's the first the first store within a store for the brands. The new space features all of James Avery's classic designs, as well as new releases, charm soldering, and jewelry cleaning.

This partnership marries two iconic Lone Star State Brands — specifically Kerrville. Founder James Avery notably started his business in 1954 in Kerrville out of his (then) mother-in-law's garage with some $250 in capital.

Meanwhile, H-E-B company was founded on November 26, 1905 by Florence Butt, who opened her C.C. Butt Grocery Store on the ground floor of the family home in Kerrville.

