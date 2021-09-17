Prepare for a major weekend closure at 610 West Loop and Southwest Freeway

Houston weekend commuters should prepare for Loop congestion. The Texas Department of Transportation has announced new weekend closures at I-610 West Loop and I-69 Southwest Freeway.

On Saturday, September 18 between 7 am and 7 pm, TxDOT crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound mainlanes at I-610 West Loop, according to an announcement. The next day, on Sunday, September 19 between 7 am and 7 pm, crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound mainlanes at I-610 West Loop.

TxDOT workers will continue construction on the new I-69 northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound, which spans over the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway. This ramp is anticipated to open later this year, according to TxDOT.

That’s not all: Drivers should be ready for additional impacts during this roadwork — including the closure of the I-610 West Loop southbound frontage road at I-69 Southwest Freeway, TxDOT warns. More information on the work can be found here.

As always, commuters should expect delays and might consider an alternate route. Police will be onsite to assist with traffic control. As previously reported, this $259 million I-69/I-610 interchange project is meant to improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

Drivers can stay up to date online here and here, or on Twitter @HOU610at69