Houston influencer's big smash burger pop-up leads week's top stories

Abbas Dhanani Burger Bodega
Burger Bodega will hold its first pop-up September 19. Photo by Mir Anwar

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston food influencer flips out with new smash burger pop-up. Known on social media as houstoneatz, Abbas Dhanani will transition from burger fan to burger creator. 

2. New restaurant plants a kiss on Sawyer Yards with Southern food and 'vibe dining'. Originally designed to be more of a nightclub, customers want to Kiss to operate primarily as a restaurant.

3. Texas Youtube star's 5 sickest burns from wretched Whataburger review. Mikey didn't like most of what he tried.

4. Favorite Heights bagel shop known for house-cured lox will soon shutter. Fans have until September 26 to order one last bagel and lox.

5. Rice University named one of the greatest schools in U.S. in prestigious new report. The school is one of only four nationally recognized on 11 of the survey's "Great Lists." 

