Rice University named one of the greatest schools in U.S. in prestigious new report

Just mere weeks after being named the No. 7 university in the nation, a local hall of higher learning has just landed on yet another prestigious list.

Rice University has scored high marks in the Princeton Review’s annual survey on the nation’s best colleges. The new report as part of “The Best 387 Colleges,” its 30th annual snapshot of academic excellence at colleges and universities.

The new report analyzes three decades of reviews on America’s institutions of higher education and is based upon reviews submitted by more than 150,000 students nationwide, per a release. The survey lists the top-ranking schools measured in dozens of different categories.

For its 2022 anniversary edition, Princeton Review analyzed which colleges and universities have “the most impressive history of appearances” since 1992.

Notably, per a press release, only four institutions were named to 11 of what the review calls its “Great Lists” — and one of those schools is Rice.

To generate this report, Princeton Review analyzed three criteria: the number of times a college appeared on lists since 1992, its numerical rank on those lists, and the overall consistency of feedback from the college’s students over the three decades.

Specifically, Rice ranked on the “Great Lists” in the following categories:

great race/class interaction

great financial aid

great health services

great-run colleges

most loved colleges

great college newspapers

great college dorms

great quality of life

great town-gown relations

LGBTQ-friendly

happy students

Rice students praised the university’s faculty and described a “high quality of life” and are among “the happiest students in the United States,” according to a press release.

“I wanted my college years to be both happy and successful,” one student wrote in the survey. “And I found no other schools that were as prestigious, but also dedicated to ensuring the happiness of the student body.”

As CultureMap previously reported, Niche ranked Rice No. 7 in its latest ratings of the best colleges in the U.S. and No. 1 in Texas.

Rice also ranked No. 136 internationally in The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2022.