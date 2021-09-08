Favorite Heights bagel shop known for house-cured lox will soon shutter

A popular destination for bagels and coffee will soon close its doors. Golden Bagels & Coffee announced on Instagram that its last day of service will be September 26.

"We are proud to have served you and become an integral part of our Heights community over the past four years," the post reads. "We thank you for allowing us to be a small part of your lives."

Originally opened by Katz Coffee owner Avi Katz and local attorney Gregg Goldstein in January 2018, Golden Bagels & Coffee quickly became known for its freshly made bagels and diverse selection of schmears. Unlike other bagel shops in Houston, Golden cures and smokes its own lox and nova, adding an extra level of craft to its bagel sandwiches.

The menu grew to include more sandwiches, bagel dogs, and sweets. A full range of Katz coffee, teas, and other drinks provides refreshment.

After opening the cafe, Katz stepped away from a day to day role to focus on his coffee business. Goldstein declined to comment on the reasons behind the closure, but fans have been sharing memories on social media of their favorite meals at the establishment.

Golden's imminent closure leaves the Inner Loop with the Hot Bagel Shop as its only reliable bagel option. Meyerland favorite the Bagel Shop Bakery opened a second location in Bellaire last year. Kenny & Ziggy's uses bagels from Sugar Land's Bagel Express. In Cypress, Jersey Bagels serves a range of bagels and spreads.