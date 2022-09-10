Prepare for another major weekend closure at 610 West Loop and Southwest Freeway

While the weekend weather may encourage many locals to hit the freeway, some new highway closures may discourage them from hitting one freeway in particular: the 610 Loop.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced five weekend closures at the 610 Loop at the I-69/Southwest Freeway near the Galleria starting 9 pm Friday, September 9. Most of the closures run through 5 am Monday, September 12.

This work is part of the long-running reconstruction of the Southwest Freeway at 610 West Loop interchange. Drivers can follow the work at the dedicated TxDOT website and on Twitter.

Meanwhile, here are the closures that motorists can look forward to (groan) this weekend and the recommended detours by TxDOT.

610 West Loop southbound to I-69 Southwest southbound connector ramp

This total closure runs from 9 pm Friday, September 9 to 5 am Monday, September 12.

Drivers should continue on 610 southbound. Take the Fournace Place /Bissonnet Street exit onto the 610 southbound frontage road. Make a U-turn at Bissonnet Street onto the 610 northbound frontage road.

Take the next entrance ramp onto 610 northbound main lanes, then take the connector to the I-69 southbound main lanes.

610 West Loop southbound at I-69 Southwest

One outside lane (right) will be closed from 9 pm Friday, September 9 to 5 am Monday, September 12.

610 West Loop southbound entrance ramp from San Felipe Street

This ramp closure runs 9 pm Friday, September 9 to 8 am Saturday, September 10.

Drivers should continue on the 610 southbound frontage road and take the next entrance ramp onto 610 southbound main lanes.

610 West Loop southbound exit ramp to Richmond Avenue

This ramp closure also runs 9 pm Friday, September 9 to 8 am Saturday, September 10. Drivers are advised to take the Westheimer Road exit.

Richmond Avenue eastbound and westbound at 610 West Loop frontage road

This total closure runs from 9 pm Friday, September 9 to 5 am Monday, September 12.

Those headed eastbound should take the 610 southbound frontage road. Turn left (east) onto Westpark Drive, then turn left (north) onto 610 northbound frontage road, then continue to Richmond Avenue.

Westbound drivers should take the 610 northbound frontage road, turn left (west) onto Westheimer Road, then turn left (south) onto Post Oak Boulevard. Continue to Richmond Avenue.

As CultureMap has previously reported, the goal of the $159 million I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway Interchange project is to significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving, per TxDOT.