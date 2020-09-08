Houston Independent School District website crashes on first day of school

UPDATE: Servers finally began responding some time after 11 am, and the district confirmed just before noon that things were running again, ABC13 reports.



-----

The website for the largest school district in the state crashed Tuesday, September 8, hours after classes began for thousands of students.

Houston Independent School District's website didn't load for users as information technology sites reported the site crashed around 8 am; the site still appears to be non-working as of publishing. A look at IsItDownRightNow? showed the Houston ISD website server to be down.

However, a local parent tells CultureMap that HISD quickly sent an alternate link via text and email.

“We can't be prepared for a crash,” said HISD interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan, at a Tuesday press conference.

Ahead of the first day of online instruction, not all students had access to the technology needed to learn from home. Families will have the option to choose between in-person or online classes every six weeks. Lathan had outlined how the district planned to equip nearly 214,000 students with appropriate technology to not fall behind this academic year.

“If a particular school still needs 500 devices, and we only have 100 we can deploy, that school is being opened as a learning center," said Lathan. “Those students that are showing in the system that still do not have a device will be [invited] to attend the learning center until their device arrives.”

In an exclusive interview on CultureMap news partner, ABC13, Lathan outlined how the district is stepping up to keep students safe amidst the coronavirus outbreak, and how they're working to keep kids from falling behind.

“I think we will revisit the school day and I'm hoping our state officials and elected officials will revisit what the time looks like for the school day,” she said. “So, do we need eight hours? Do we need 10? I always believe we need more time, especially when students are behind, and what should the school calendar look like that is not a challenge. This pandemic has challenged us all and will continue to challenge us to think differently.”

---

For more on this story, visit our news partner ABC13.