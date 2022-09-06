Long-awaited Houston noise ordinance aimed at noisiest bars and clubs finally goes into effect

Officials from the City of Houston held a press conference to discuss the new noise ordinance that went into effect Tuesday, September 7.

As CultureMap previously reported, the ordinance was passed in May and is a welcome relief for residents of the Washington Corridor who have been urging officials for years that something needed to be done about the noisy bars in the neighborhood.

"Every Thursday through Sunday, it gets really loud here," resident Blake Chambers said.

Establishments that use amplified sound detectable outdoors, and are within 300 feet of a residence, will need to purchase a commercial establishment sound permit that will go to the business, as opposed to an individual.

There will also be time and decibel limits on amplified sound, no such sound at all from 2 am to 8 am, and an increase in the maximum fine from $1,000 to $2,000. Repeat violators could have their permits revoked, and it's up to the Houston Police Department to enforce these new rules.

