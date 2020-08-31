Houston Zoo temporarily closes due to power outage, but animals are safe

Local fans of Nelson, the baby elephant and African painted dogs will have to wait this week. The Houston Zoo has closed due to an ongoing power outage that occurred on Sunday, August 30.

Importantly, the zoo is running on generator power and all animals are being cared for by staff, according to zoo statement. The zoo also reports that all animals are healthy and doing well, and its team continues to provide them with “dedicated, professional care.”

Zoo staff believes that the outage originated inside the facility, but exactly how it happened is still under investigation. Efforts to fix the issue continue, per a statement.

Guests with tickets for affected days may reschedule their visit to a future date. Ticket holders may reschedule their visit by emailing group.reservations@houstonzoo.org. The zoo is open seven days a week from 9 am to 5 pm; online reservations for timed tickets are required for all guests and members.

Visitors can be assured that safety modifications have been made due to COVID-19, including free hand sanitizing stations along the path, at restrooms, and food locations. Food will be available for purchase; guests can also bring in their outside food and non-alcoholic drinks. High-touch areas, such as the carousel and the water play, remain closed.