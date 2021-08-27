Three legs won't stop King, a four-year-old bull terrier mix, from having fun and giving out cuddles.

The male dog is currently at Houston SPCA, where he went after being rescued by the Cruelty Investigators from a bad situation that resulted in one of his legs being surgically removed.

But worry not! The 47-pound boy hasn't let being a tripawd slow him down one bit, and now he's anxiously waiting for his new family to come and find him.

King's $55 adoption fee includes neutering, microchipping, the most up-to-date vaccinations, free food from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and a free post-visit from any VCA Animal Hospital.

The Houston SPCA is now open to the public with no appointment necessary. Visit King and all his other adoptable friends this weekend, Friday-Sunday from 11 am-6 pm, or during the week at Monday-Thursday from 12-7 pm.

And with hurricane season coming up, the Houston SPCA has a few tips that all pet owners should keep in mind:

— Make a portable DIY Pet Disaster Kit that includes food (enough for at least two weeks), water, medication, printed proof of rabies and vaccination records, and portable bedding.

— Take a selfie with your pet to prove ownership in case your pet gets lost. All dogs and cats should wear collars with ID tags, in addition to having a microchip with current

contact information.

"You should also include the contact information of a relative or friend outside the greater Houston area in case land lines and cellphone service are not working immediately following a disaster,” says Dr. Roberta Westbrook, chief veterinarian at the Houston SPCA.

— Remember that if conditions are unsafe for people, they are unsafe for pets. If you must evacuate, take your pet. If you plan to stay home, bring pets somewhere inside in case of severe flooding. Identify an evacuation route and make temporary housing arrangements well before a storm hits, especially since emergency shelters and hotels may have limited space due to social distancing. This often means finding a boarding facility or veterinary office in the area where you will be staying.

— Here are portable checklists in English and Spanish.

The Houston SPCA Adoption Center is now open without an appointment. You can search online or visit in person to meet King and all the other adoptable pets.