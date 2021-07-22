Have you ever wondered why your dog eats grass? Or wanted to learn more about the different types of pet allergies? You can now hop online and ask Dr. Westbrook, chief veterinarian at the Houston SPCA.

Every Friday at 12:30 pm, the Houston SPCA hosts a Facebook livestream called the Pet Pawcast. It's streamed on Fox 26’s Facebook page, and lives on in a recorded version both there and on the Houston SPCA's Facebook page.

The 30-minute digital show has Dr. Westbrook answering all your pet-related questions, plus related pet topics and a feature on an adoptable pet.

Dr. Westbrook covers everything from why cats need scratching posts to cures for bad pet breath, and how best to socialize your dog after adoption.

Though Dr. Westbrook is a licensed veterinarian with nearly 20 years of experience and all-around animal expert, you should still run all suggestions by your own veterinarian.

So get your questions ready for the Pet Pawcast, and who knows? You might even find your new best furry friend there as well.