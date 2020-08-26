Houston Food Bank galvanizes support for Hurricane Laura victims

While the latest forecasts have the Houston area escaping Hurricane Laura largely unscathed, one local organization is ensuring that those affected in Houston and along the Gulf Coast receive the help they need. Houston Food Bank is securing donations of water, cleaning supplies, and ready-to-eat food to store in preparation for Hurricane Laura.

Houstonians who are eager to assist can volunteer at the food bank to help sort and box products. More information and registration can be found here. Meanwhile, those wanting to make monetary donations can do so securely here.

The food bank, the largest in the country, services 18 counties, including Galveston and Jefferson County (Beaumont), and will work with Texas Gulf Coast Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), local offices of emergency management, Texas Department of Emergency Management, and Feeding Texas.

“As with all disasters, Houston Food Bank is a first-response organization, and they are ready to provide life-saving and life-sustaining commodities to those impacted by Hurricane Laura,” Brian Greene, president/CEO of the food bank, tells CultureMap. “While it seems Houston will be spared the impact of this major hurricane, our neighbors to the northeast are, unfortunately, located in Laura’s path. Houston Food Bank is watching and waiting on the storm, and have trucks loaded, staged and ready to send help with water, food and other essentials.”

Trucks are loaded and staged for disaster response in multiple high-ground locations, with some 665 disaster pallets on standby, including canned, shelf-stable items, 170 pallets of cleaning supplies, and more than 400 pallets of water, according to the food bank.