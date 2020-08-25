City of Galveston announces evacuation as Hurricane Laura approaches

With Tropical Storm Laura upgraded to into a hurricane on Tuesday, August 25, City of Galveston Mayor Pro Tem, Craig Brown, signed a mandatory evacuation Tuesday that orders all Galveston residents to begin leaving the island for safety. The order went into effect as of 6 am.

Overnight, the track of the storm moved slightly westward toward Galveston, according to weather daya and a press release.The storm is predicted to make landfall late Wednesday to early Thursday as a Category 3 major hurricane, with landfall anticipated near the Texas/Louisiana border, based on the latest National Weather Service models.

Galveston residents are advised to secure loose items at their property and leave the island, with family and pets. Police and fire will not be available once winds reach Tropical Storm strength, per the city. Those who do not follow the evacuation order should not expect public safety services once conditions worsen.

“With the uncertainties of this storm and its increasing strength, we need to take all necessary precautions to protect our residents,” Brown said, in a statement. “It’s imperative that you make plans this morning to secure your homes and move you and your family to safety off island.”

City services will be suspended at noon Tuesday. Sanitation will be suspended once its morning services are complete. City staff will secure city facilities and all city buildings will be closed by noon Tuesday as well, per a press release.