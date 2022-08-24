If you've been waiting for the right moment to adopt a furry friend, now is the time. On August 27, the Houston SPCA invites you to participate in its Clear the Shelters adoption event, happening at the Campus for All Animals from 11 am-6 pm.

Felines and canines of all sizes will be available at Houston SPCA, plus other animals you might be interested in such as birds and rabbits.

The day-long event offers extra incentives for adopters — in case those adorable faces aren't enough. Seniors aged 60 and over will receive discounts up to $50 off pet adoption fees,

In addition to adoptable pets, proper pet introductions, and time in the large dog play yards, the campus will host free activities and giveaways throughout the day.

Expect expert chats and live demonstrations about horses and wildlife every hour from noon to 3 pm.

Bring the kids for some fun, free goodies beginning at noon, until supplies last, including custom-made balloon art animals, face painting, fresh handspun cotton candy, and Kona Ice snow cones.

For the adults, Eureka Heights Brewery will be handing out samples of its brews.

During the Clear the Shelters adoption event, every canine and feline adopter will receive a free Hill’s Pet Nutrition gift bag as well as a hurricane preparedness kit (while supplies last, one per family/person).

You can browse the available pets before you go by checking online at houstonspca.org.

If you aren't able to make it to the Clear the Shelters event, don't sweat it. You can stop by the Houston SPCA, located near Memorial Park at 7007 Old Katy Rd., to adopt any time Monday-Sunday, 11 am-6 pm.