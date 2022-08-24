Top Texas sports figures react to death of pioneering Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes

Tributes from across the state and nation are pouring in reaction to the death of former Houston Texans team president Jamey Rootes. The man credited with the Texans’ off-field success from 2002 to 2020 passed away on Sunday, August 21 in Houston after a battle with mental health issues at age 56, according to his wife Melissa Wildgen Rootes, who first shared the news via Facebook.

In the post, Melissa Rootes cited her husband’s tenure as Texans president and added that he was “best known for his devotion to his family and friends.” She also called him “a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic, and philanthropic work.” And in a poignant plea, she urged those “thinking about suicide or experiencing a health crisis” to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255).

Well-known in Houston as a charismatic, passionate innovator with a relentless commitment to the fan experience and an uncanny ability to build the business side of the team from ground up, Rootes’ reputation far transcended Bayou City borders.

From Dallas, with love

“The entire Jones Family — the Dallas Cowboys Family — all grieve the loss of Jamey,” Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer Jerry Jones, Jr., tells CultureMap exclusively. “We send all of our love and support to his wife Melissa, their two children, and the entire Houston Texans organization. Jamey was an incredible professional and a dear friend, but most importantly, a dedicated husband and father.”

That a Jones family member stopped in the middle of a busy training camp to send a heartfelt message about Rootes speaks to his deep connections in pro football circles. Rootes worked especially closely with the Cowboys during Hurricane Harvey; the Cowboys offered aid and facilities as the Texans literally and figuratively navigated the storm. Rootes and Texans owner Robert “Bob” McNair also worked with the Cowboys in The Governor’s Cup, the highly anticipated showdown between Texas’ two biggest football teams.

“Jamey had a tremendous impact not only on the NFL as a whole,” Jones Jr. continues, “but specifically to the Dallas Cowboys through numerous meetings, events, and talks with our organization over the years. As a confidant and a colleague, he impacted many of the marketing and business ideas we, the Jones Family, implemented. He will be dearly missed.”

Texans CEO and chairman Cal McNair said he and the Texans are “heartbroken” at the loss of their friend of two decades on Tuesday, August 23, as part of a longer statement:

It’s a sad day for us here at the Texans. We’re really heartbroken. The loss of our friend, Jamey Rootes, our 20-year-old friendship. Jamey led the Houston Texans’ business department at a very high level for two decades. He was also really involved with Houston and giving back and one of his favorites was United Way. So, he’ll be missed by his Texans family. He’ll be missed by the Houston community, and our sincere condolences go to his family — his wife, Melissa, his kids — as we all work through a difficult time.

A true “visionary”

When Bob McNair won the rights to an NFL franchise and founded the Texans in 1999, he tapped Rootes, a marketing hot shot, to be the team’s first president. While the Texans secured first-overall draft picks and hired coaching staff, Rootes oversaw the fan experience, from ultra-swank suites to the endzone and parking lot on GameDay.

From the time the team played its inaugural game in 2002 through the end of Rootes’ tenure in 2020 (he officially retired in 2021), the Texans boasted 185 consecutive sellouts.

“One of the easiest ways that I would always categorize Jamey is as a visionary,” Kevin Cooper, the former head of communications for the Texans, tells CultureMap. “He had a vision of what he wanted. He had a vision of life and how to get there.”

That vision, Cooper notes, was pivotal in creating one of the most enduring fan experiences in team history. “Tailgating was so important to Jamey because he listened to the fans,” Cooper recalls. “He asked, ‘What do you guys want?’ Tailgating was one thing that they didn’t have, especially not with the prior organization. So Jamey said, ‘Okay, that’s going to be a priority—that’s what we're going to do.” Since then, the stadium parking lot has been jam-packed with tailgaters, some who arrive as early as 6 am.

“It’s all a credit to him,” Cooper continues. “When it came to doing big time deals, you know, stadium deals, parking lot deals, a full stadium, a commitment to traffic flows, or creating that perfect fan experience — that was all Jamey.”

Texas-sized value

Despite not ever venturing close to a Super Bowl, the Texans have been a high-value team. Cooper again cites Rootes for that success.

“One of the things that Mr. McNair used to always talk about was valuation. When these valuations of sports organizations started coming out, the Texans were always in the top five and top 10 — in the world. And it’s just like, how’s that getting done? We’re not the Cowboys — I mean, we’re not America’s team. We’re not the Patriots. We don’t have the history of the New York Giants or the Washington organization. But there we were. Mr. McNair put a lot of faith in Jamey, and Jamey delivered.”

(Most recently, Forbes ranked the Texans No. 11 in its ranking of most valuable NFL teams.)

Beyond football

While certainly a pro football ops guru, Rootes also had a keen eye for the first football—soccer. Though Rootes had a short stint with the Houston Dynamo FC as CEO, Cooper notes that Rootes deserves credit for bringing the biggest sporting event in the world to our city.

“One of the biggest things that we have in the city of Houston, because of Jamey, is this love of soccer. Jamey learned what the Houston market was, he sold it, and he did a very good job of it. Now, we have the World Cup coming here, and he started that vision back in 2003. By the time that it gets here, it will be 23 years in the making. That’s 23 years of something that this guy just had a real vision around.”

Possessing a vision for charity as well, Rootes joined his favorite outside nonprofit, the United Way, in raising more than $50 million for Hurricane Harvey relief in 2017. He also directed the Houston Texans Foundation, which has raised some $36 million for various causes. He co-chaired the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund, which raised more than $17 million for those in need during and after the pandemic. “Jamey was all about the city,” says Cooper. “He worked with business leaders, city leaders, he taught classes — everything was a benefit to the city.”

Forever a Texan

“I don’t think there are any words to describe what Jamey meant to the Houston Texans,” says ESPN 97.5 FM morning host John Granato. “He was instrumental in all their successes over his 20-plus years there, but he was also a great, great person. I am deeply sorry for his family and loved ones. He will be sorely missed.”

That sentiment is echoed by David Gow, ESPN 97.5 FM head honcho and CEO of Gow Media (which also owns CultureMap, InnovationMap, and SportsMap). “Jamey was a good friend to me and to many,” says Gow. “Beyond his remarkable leadership of the Texans, Jamey cared deeply for the community. He worked tirelessly on great causes and made a mark on the lives of many. We will miss him.”

Former Houston Astros team president Reid Ryan, who was traveling when contacted by CultureMap for this story and was unable to comment, promptly pointed us to his thoughtful Twitter post honoring Rootes.

“When I came to the Astros in 2013,” Ryan wrote, “Jamey Rootes was one of the first people to welcome me. His ‘can do’ attitude was infectious. He loved Houston and worked hard to promote the city. I valued his opinion and he pushed me to be better.”

Raise one to Jamey

Beyond vision, Cooper points to another key trait Rootes possessed: dedication. “Jamey had such an admiration for Bob McNair,” he says. “You know, he really saw him as one of the biggest male influences in his life, and he always wanted to make sure Bob’s organization was taken care of — both inside and out.”

Cooper also chuckles when imagining Rootes’ reaction to the lavish praise being heaped on him. “Jamey didn’t want attention for himself, he wanted results. It was all about getting the job done. I mean, his daughter was born during the Super Bowl. But, he made sure he dedicated himself to the Super Bowl here — and to his family.”

The often stoic and straight-talking Cooper pauses when asked how fans can best pay tribute to the man who most assuredly deserves a spot on the Texans’ Mount Rushmore — and for building Houston’s pro football infrastructure.

“You know what, Jamey was all about the fans,” says Cooper. “When you go out there to the Texans tailgate, just make sure and think of him when you’re there. Have a good time as a fan— that’s what Jamey was all about.”