Rice's rise to top of Texas rankings leads Houston's 5 most popular stories of the week

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Prestigious Houston university declared No. 7 in the nation and best in Texas by new study. The accolades come courtesy of Niche.com, which has just released its latest college rankings.

2. Iconic Houston steakhouse to relocate from familiar home to downtown digs. The Palm will operate its current home on Westheimer until the new location is ready.

3. Houston airport lands title as best and cleanest in the U.S. Soaring six spots this year, Bush now ranks No. 25 among the top 100 world airports on this list.

4. Gordon Ramsay-approved tortilleria flips into permanent Houston home. Relocating to Spring Branch comes with a number of advantages, including more seats for a weekend tasting menu and the addition of brunch.

5. Underground smashburger pop-up serves up Houston's next must-eat bite. “There is not another burger in this city that has my love and affection such as this one,” chef Dawn Burrell wrote in an Instagram post.