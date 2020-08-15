'Kenny & Ziggy's on steroids' shoots to the top of Houston's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Houston's best deli beefs up with massive new location. With more seating, a soda fountain for ice cream treats, and a patio, the new location will be "Kenny & Ziggy's on steroids," chef-owner Ziggy Gruber tells CultureMap.

2. Where to eat in Houston right now: 11 best patios for socially distanced dining. The list includes both establishments that are doing a good job with social distancing and restaurants taking advantage of the city's More Space program.

3. Bustling Montrose shopping center purchased for whopping $27 million. Spec's, Half Price Books, and 369 may not occupy the corner of Montrose and Westheimer for much longer.

4. Houston's 'Bread Man' announces opening date for new Memorial-area cafe. Four restaurant industry veterans have united to open the all-day concept.

5. Memorial Park breaks ground on stunning and sprawling new land bridge. The 100-acre project will create a new community space that will provide a view of the Galleria skyline.