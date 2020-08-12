Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo lassos up $1.2 million in aid to Texas college students

Nearly 100 college students in Texas will have an easier ride as they start college this year, thanks to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The rodeo announced on August 12 that some 98 college and university students will receive $1.2 million in additional educational funds via the rodeo’s achievement scholarship program.

Scholarships are awarded to current students who are working toward an undergraduate degree, have completed four semesters and at least 60 hours of coursework, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher at a four- year university, according to a press release.

The students will receive an additional $4,000 scholarship for each eligible semester. The scholarships are in conjunction with the initial rodeo scholarship for a maximum combined total of up to $36,000 in educational funding.

Nearly 10 percent of the rodeo scholars are the first in their families to graduate high school, and 28 percent are the first to attend college. Recipients attend 15 different Texas colleges and universities: The University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University, Texas Tech University, University of Houston, Sam Houston State University, and Texas State University. The top seven majors reflected are animal science, biology, agricultural economics, biochemistry, agricultural communications, engineering, and nursing.

“Twenty-twenty has been an incredibly challenging year, but these students have continuously shown true dedication to their academic careers,” said Chris Boleman, rodeo president and CEO, in a statement. “They have remained strong in the face of adversity and it is an honor to award these outstanding rodeo scholars with this year’s achievement scholarships.”