New study reveals nearly one-third of Houston roads are in poor condition

Many Houstonians know potholes and rough roads are just a part of the ride when driving around in the city.

Nearly a third of all Houston roads are in poor condition, a new study said. Specifically, that percent is 28.6 percent, which is worse than the national average of 26.4 percent.

A report by CoPilot looked at urban areas with the worst roads across the country. Houston ranked No. 22 on the list. The report finds that 7.9 percent of Houston freeways and interstates are in poor condition. Meanwhile, a whopping 40.8 percent of local arterials are in poor condition, according to the CoPilot study. This study notes 27.8 of daily vehicle miles per capita.

Dallas/Fort Worth are in worse condition, according to this study — coming in at No. 12 on the list.

The data used in this analysis is from the Federal Highway Administration’s Highway Statistics 2018 Series. The Federal Highway Administration provides detailed statistics on road quality using the International Roughness Index (IRI).

With reduced traffic in the past few months, TxDOT accelerated work on several major road improvement projects across the Houston area, including the Westheimer project, the Gulf Freeway and the interchange project near the Galleria.

