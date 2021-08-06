Houston Amazon shoppers get a Prime boost with increased same-day delivery

Whether it’s for fear of shopping in public or just plain convenience, using Amazon Prime just makes life easier. Now, Houstonians can enjoy even speedier service, thanks to a Jeff Bezos rocket-sized boost.

Amazon has announced that Prime members in Houston can now enjoy even faster same-day delivery. Specifically, some 3 million items originally tagged as “Today by” or “Overnight” can now be ordered for delivery throughout the day, according to a press release. Items are guaranteed to reach doorsteps in five hours.

That means locals can get those Fire TV Sticks (for streaming and chilling), charging cables, batteries, face wash, sunscreen, toothpaste, paper towels, and coffee capsules without leaving the house.

The global juggernaut is able to execute orders by storing need-it-today and popular items in brand new facilities even closer to customers. These first-of-their-kind buildings serve as mini-fulfillment centers optimized for faster click-to-delivery speeds. Houston’s newest site, which launched in July, is located at 10611 Red Bluff Rd. in Pasadena.

Houston is one of six cities getting the Prime treatment, a press release notes.

Prime members can also place an order by midnight for overnight delivery by selecting “Overnight by 8 am” to have orders delivered by the next morning. The service is free to Prime members on qualifying orders over $35.

While deliveries are meant to arrive in five hours, the fastest same-day delivery thus was made in an impressive 22 minutes in Dallas. Residents here can only hope that Houston beats Big D’s record.