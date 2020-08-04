New social media campaign revs up support for Houston restaurants

As the myriad news reports illustrate almost daily, Houston restaurants are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. And in many cases, what’s needed is the general public simply frequenting these local establishments, especially to-go.



With that in mind, a local men’s store is fostering a social media campaign aimed at driving traffic to local restaurants. Reserve Supply Company’s new campaign, dubbed Ride Out For Take Out, encourages customers, friends, and family to consider riding their motorcycle to a neighborhood restaurant and ordering take out.



Ride Out For Take Out runs August 4 through August 9. Participants are asked to take a picture and tag @reservesupplycompany, tag the restaurant they visited, and use the hashtag #rideoutfortakeout, according to a press release.



Those who ride can also win. On August 10, Reserve Supply Company will award prizes to the most creative photos. Prizes include a Reserve Supply Company gift card, Rev'It gloves, Red Wing Heritage boots, a Bell Bullitt helmet, and a pair of Vans.



This isn’t the first riding event organized by the company; Reserve Supply hosts a popular and regular Bike Night, where dozens of bike enthusiasts roll along Washington Avenue. This year’s Ride Out for Take Out is an extension of the Bike Night, according to store owner and Ride Out mastermind, Jason Bruen.



“We can’t really gather here and host a bike night but wanted to do something to get people out for a ride,” said Bruen in a statement. “Houston is lucky to have so many great food options and is big on supporting local, so we're hoping they participate in Ride Out For Take Out with the same enthusiasm they come with to Bike Night.”