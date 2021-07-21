Houston is one of the first cities to get Costco items delivered by Uber

Uber and Costco have entered a new partnership in which Uber will deliver Costco merchandise, and the first place it's being offered is — ta-da — Texas.

According to a release, the two companies have entered a delivery pilot program with 25 locations across the state, where Costco members can theoretically get their Costco goods delivered within hours, if not minutes, with Uber and Uber Eats.

No more driving to the Costco to get your 64-count case of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. No more trying to wedge your jumbo 12-pack of paper towels into the back of your SUV.

Costco currently offers online ordering and delivery through its own channels and additional third parties.

But starting today, Uber users in Houston, Dallas, and Austin can order from their local Costco warehouses.

Over the coming weeks, seven additional Costco warehouses will be available to Uber users via Uber and Uber Eats mobile apps. The minimum order amount is $35 and delivery is free for Uber Pass and Eats Pass holders.

This is Uber's first pilot with a food wholesaler in the United States.

But Uber is all over the grocery beat. They just formed their first grocery partnership with Albertson's, with more than 400 cities and towns across the U.S. Major metro areas now include Miami, Dallas, New York City, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Phoenix, with more to come throughout 2021.

"One thing we know to be true is that people across the United States are looking for convenient and affordable ways to stock their pantries without leaving home — especially for last-minute must-have items," said Raj Beri, Uber's Head of Grocery Delivery. "Today's announcement with Costco is an important step towards marrying the magic of wholesale retail with on-demand delivery in the palm of your hand, and I'm thrilled that Texans are getting a first look at what's to come."

Warehouses available as of July 20 are as follows:

Arlington

Austin

Bunker Hill

Cedar Park

Cypress

Dallas

Duncanville

El Paso

East Plano

Fort Worth

Frisco

Galleria

Humble

Lewisville

McKinney

North Fort Worth

Pearland

Pflugerville

Rockwall

South Austin

Southlake

Sugar Land

Willowbrook

West Katy

West Plano

The seven warehouses still to come: